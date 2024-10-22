NTA's delay in releasing academic calendar for 2025-26 is a test of patience for students

On October 17, the NTA announced that the JEE Main exam will now have a new pattern. Under the new format, the optional questions in Section B that were introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic will no longer be included.

Furthermore, the NTA announced that the first phase of the JEE Main 2025 application process will begin soon. More information about the application procedure will be available on the NTA's official website, nta.ac.in

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Goa board has rescheduled the Class XII final examinations to provide students ample time to prepare, as the JEE examinations usually end in January which leaves them with less time to prepare for the Board exams.



Here are a few additional details to pay attention to:

1) The NEET-UG exam will take place in a single session for admission to undergraduate medical courses.

2) The CUET exam for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions at central universities and other participating institutions will be conducted in a single session but over multiple shifts for several days.

3) The UGC NET, which assesses the eligibility of Indian nationals for Assistant Professor positions, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and PhD admissions, is expected to be held two times a year.