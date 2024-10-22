NEET-UG paper leak row: Bihar EOU conducts raid at alleged mastermind’s residence

Today, Tuesday, October 22, Bihar’s Economic Offence Unit (EOU) conducted a raid at the home of Sanjeev Mukhiya in Nalanda, who is the alleged mastermind behind the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) question paper leak.

As per an IANS report, Mukhiya has been absconding since the scandal came to light.

A nine-member team from the EOU, led by DSP Sunil Kumar, seized multiple documents and evidence during the raid, which lasted from 10 am to 4 pm. They also questioned Mukhiya's family members and conducted a detailed search of the property.

For security, a significant police presence, including officers from Nagarnausa police station, was deployed in the area.

Despite these efforts, Sanjeev Mukhiya remains at large, and authorities continue to search for him.

The NEET question paper leak case was initially uncovered by Patna police before being transferred to the EOU and then to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Investigations revealed that Mukhiya and his accomplices allegedly charged Rs 40 lakh from students to provide answers to the leaked NEET paper, which the latter memorised at a private school in Patna.

Mukhiya, a technical assistant at Noorsarai Horticulture College, went missing after applying for leave when the investigation began. Officials have gathered evidence from the college to understand the extent of his involvement in various exam-related scandals.

Mukhiya has a history of involvement in similar cases, first surfacing in a 2016 constable recruitment exam leak, and was previously jailed in a Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) teacher recruitment leak case. His son, Shiv Kumar, is also in jail for his alleged role in the NEET leak, IANS added.