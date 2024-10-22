Cyclone Dana: West Bengal closes schools, colleges in nine districts

The West Bengal government has ordered the closure of schools and colleges in nine districts from October 23 to October 25 due to the impending threat from Cyclone Dana, reported IANS.

The affected districts include East Midnapore, West Midnapore, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Jhargram, Bankura, Hooghly, Howrah, and Kolkata. Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) centres in these areas will also be closed.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured that the state is fully prepared to address the situation, with control rooms operating at both state and district levels.

A meeting involving key officials, including the chief secretary, state home secretary, and representatives from the disaster management department, has already taken place, IANS added.

Nodal officers have been appointed for seven districts that may experience severe effects from the storm. The chief minister also noted that a state cabinet meeting is scheduled for October 24 and advised ministers in vulnerable areas not to travel to Kolkata for the meeting.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by October 23, with landfall expected along the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal on October 24.

Cyclone Dana is projected to bring heavy rainfall to both states for at least three days.