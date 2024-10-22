Call for justice: RGUHS batch of 2021 students plea for extra exam attempt & why it is important

More than 50 MBBS students from the 2021 batch at Karnataka's Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) are actively striving to make their voices heard in hopes of obtaining some leniency regarding the National Medical Commission's (NMC) guidelines on the number of attempts allowed for first-year MBBS students.

As per NMC guidelines dated August 2023, "No student shall be allowed more than four (04) attempts for first year (First Professional MBBS). In these four years, the maximum number of attempts permitted shall be four (4) which include supplementary examination as well."



Pandemic changed the game for these students as well

These students claim to have been in a flux as instability ensued due to the pandemic and the NMC revised a few of its rules and regulations. They are contending that the NMC's revised guidelines — March 2022, October 2022, December 2022, and August 2023 are not in the favour of the students of the 2021 batch.

They contend that this particular batch was not recognised as being affected by the pandemic and therefore, did not receive the same leniency that was granted to the 2020-2021 batch, which was allowed an additional mercy attempt to pass their professional examination.

These students further allege that the gap between the main and the supplementary examination was reduced from 90 days to a mere four to six weeks, thus leaving them with insufficient time for preparations.



Inconsistencies and troubles for the '21 batch

One of the impacted students, on the condition of anonymity, told EdexLive that he faced numerous challenges, particularly as part of this batch, which arose from various inconsistencies induced by the sudden onset of COVID-19.

A student from the 2021 batch at a medical college in Karnataka, affiliated with RGUHS, who wished to remain anonymous for privacy reasons, spoke about the issue. "States have varying academic calendars. For us, we had only 10 months to complete our first professional year, while typically students are allowed 14 months."

He also noted that there was a delay in the Karnataka state medical counselling for the year, with their session starting in April and the exam held in January, leaving them insufficient time to study for the course.



Expulsion and a financial strain

Students risk the chance of getting expelled from the institution if they do not pass their first professional examination in four attempts, which includes the main and the supplementary examination.

"Student shall only be allowed to join 2nd (year) MBBS if he has successfully passed in all subjects in annual/ supplementary examination of 1st (year) MBBS," read the NMC guideline.

Thinking from a monetary angle, the student said this could mean not only a recourse to a different career, but also a huge financial loss as the student has paid two years' college fees in advance. "We stand to lose close to Rs 30 lakh due to lack of a mercy attempt. I failed in just one subject, falling short of merely four marks, if only I could get an extra attempt. It would be my last ray of hope to pursue this degree further," he stated.

Although such rules are in place, the student pointed out that this issue is not confined to a specific state or college, but there are students from all over India who are the victims.



Shouldn't the gov't pay heed to such special circumstances?

The cases of students from the 2021 batch are not isolated incidents. In a particular instance, one student (unnamed due to privacy reasons) of the same batch shared his struggles with EdexLive, arguing that an additional attempt would be justified in his situation.

Enrolled in a private institution named GR Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre in Karnataka's Mangaluru, the student after pursuing 1.5 years of his course, at the start of the year 2024 was informed that the college was not recognised by the NMC anymore.

Now, awaiting a mercy attempt, the student while narrating his ordeal, said, "While there were no facilities in the college, no prompt teaching, no cadavers to be performed, it was a period where we learned nothing." This was one of the reasons why he was unable to clear the exam, he professed.

Adding to the situation, the student said that while moving to a different college was a task, they were provided with no external help or support to ease the transfer.

Even when the student was admitted to another private medical college, he said that they were not allowed to attend physical classes as they had not received any government order that legitimised their transfer.

"We were not allowed for any practical sessions or revision tests and only had to appear for the final exam. If our case is not considered then we stand to lose a year, falling prey to circumstances that were not under our control."

The student has exhausted all four of his attempts and is hoping for a mercy attempt that could save his career.



Currently, the matter has been taken to the NMC by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) State Secretary Sanjay Raj, and the students are awaiting a response.