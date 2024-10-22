Bengaluru rains: Schools to remain closed tomorrow, October 23

Amid the ongoing heavy rains in Bengaluru, which have caused significant disruption, the schools in the city will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, October 23.

Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner Jagadish G has announced the closure of schools on October 23 due to the ongoing heavy rains. This is the third time within a week that schools have been ordered to shut because of adverse weather conditions.

However, colleges in the city will continue to operate as usual, read the official circular.

Bengaluru has faced significant rainfall over the past few days, leading to numerous challenges for residents and disrupting daily life. The heavy downpour has caused traffic snarls on major roads, with many commuters experiencing delays due to waterlogged streets and obstructed pathways.

Several areas reported severe waterlogging and uprooted trees, impacting mobility. Homes in low-lying regions have been flooded, raising concerns about safety and potential property damage.

Additionally, weather agencies have forecasted more rain in the days ahead, heightening concerns about deteriorating conditions. Residents are urged to keep abreast of weather alerts and to exercise caution when traveling.

Along with Bangalore, IMD has also issued yellow alert for 11 districts in Karnataka — Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Chitradurga, Davangere, and Tumakuru.