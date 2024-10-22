Area around CRPF School in Rohini remains cordoned off after October 20 blast

In Prashant Vihar, Rohini, the area around the CRPF School continues to be cordoned off after the October 20 blast that took place.

At the site, investigations were conducted by the Institute of IED Management in Pune, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), and security personnel, according to a report by ANI.

It was on October 20 that the blast took place, no injuries were reported though nearby vehicles and properties suffered damage.

On Monday, October 21, Delhi Police took hold of CCTV footage from surrounding areas which reveals that a man in a white T-shirt was seen near the site of the blast the night before the explosion took place.

The explosive device was wrapped in a polythene bag, buried deep n a half to one-foot-deep pit and covered with garbage.

Delhi Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, Section 3 of the Indian Explosives Act, and other relevant sections.

The FIR states, "A hole in the boundary wall of the school is evident, caused by the blast. Additionally, window panes and signboards of the shops opposite the CRPF school were damaged due to the blast's impact."

The FIR further mentions, "During the inspection, a white powder was found scattered near the site. The area was immediately cordoned off, and senior officers were informed about the situation. Meanwhile, senior officers also arrived at the scene. The crime team of Rohini District, FSL Rohini, BDT, NDRF, NSG, the Fire Department, and SWAT were informed, and all the teams reached the spot."