After viral video from Tirunelveli NEET coaching centre, parents want children to continue in the same institute

Parents of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants, who were brutally beaten by the owner-cum-trainer of JAL NEET Academy, petitioned district Collector Dr KP Karthikeyan, requesting him to facilitate their children to continue their studies in the same coaching centre in Tirunelveli on Monday, October 21.
"We know about the incident (children being beaten and having footwear thrown at them) that took place in the centre. We have no regrets about it. A staff member of the academy brought these incidents to light for his own benefit, spoiling our children's life," said T Vinothini from Tirunelveli and Ameena Narkey from Kadayanallur in their petition, whose children were allegedly beaten by Jalal Ahmad, the owner-cum-trainer of JAL NEET academy, stated a report by The New Indian Express.
They added that their children's continuation of the studies in the same centre will help them prepare for the upcoming NEET examination.
"The video clip that went viral on social media depicted that my son was tortured. By releasing the same, the staff member of the centre made us worry. More than 16 students of this centre cleared the NEET examination and are studying in various medical colleges," they stated.
Meanwhile, Tirunelveli city police intensified their inquiry with the students and staff of the academy and camped in Kerala to arrest Ahmad.
The officials of the social welfare department closed the student hostels for boys and girls, which were allegedly being run without permission.
Sources said that the trainers of the centre began teaching a portion of the students online after the incident.
After the videos of Ahmad beating boys with a stick and throwing footwear on girls went viral on Friday, October 18, the city police registered a case against Ahmad, stated The New Indian Express report.
The State Human Rights Commission's member V Kannadasan inspected the centre and conducted an inquiry.