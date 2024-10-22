After viral video from Tirunelveli NEET coaching centre, parents want children to continue in the same institute

"The video clip that went viral on social media depicted that my son was tortured. By releasing the same, the staff member of the centre made us worry. More than 16 students of this centre cleared the NEET examination and are studying in various medical colleges," they stated.

Meanwhile, Tirunelveli city police intensified their inquiry with the students and staff of the academy and camped in Kerala to arrest Ahmad.

The officials of the social welfare department closed the student hostels for boys and girls, which were allegedly being run without permission.

Sources said that the trainers of the centre began teaching a portion of the students online after the incident.

After the videos of Ahmad beating boys with a stick and throwing footwear on girls went viral on Friday, October 18, the city police registered a case against Ahmad, stated The New Indian Express report.

The State Human Rights Commission's member V Kannadasan inspected the centre and conducted an inquiry.