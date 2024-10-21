Why did Vijay request school children, pregnant women not to attend his party's first conference in person?

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Vijay has requested pregnant women, school students, senior citizens and those suffering from long-term physical ailments, to refrain from attending the party's first conference scheduled on Sunday, October 27 in Vikravandi, a town in Tamil Nady.

In a statement on Sunday, October 20, he urged them to watch the conference from their homes through television or social media and not put their health at risk by travelling long distances to attend the conference, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"As eager as I am to meet everyone, their well-being is of utmost importance to me," he said in the statement. He added that all others who are attending should ensure they abide by traffic rules and be responsible at all times.

"We should strive to remain an example for others," Vijay said.

Earlier this month, TVK issued an advisory urging those under the influence of alcohol to stay away from attending the party's first conference, stated The New Indian Express report.

As per a report by Times of India, this is the second letter that Vijay has penned regarding the conference to his party cadre as well as his supporters. He had requested them to give priority to safety first.