TGPSC Group I: Petition against GO 55 to be heard in Telangana HC tomorrow, October 22

Amid protests and a strike to reschedule the exam, the Telangana Government Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group I Mains exams started today, October 21. Aspirants thronged the streets of Ashok Nagar, a hub of coaching centres, demanding that the commission withdraw Government Order (GO) 29 and postpone the exams until pending petitions are heard in the court.

Although the Telangana High Court (HC) has dismissed several petitions and cleared the way for TGPSC to conduct the exam, one petition is scheduled to be heard tomorrow, October 22.

Filed by Advocate Vijay Gopal on behalf of a few TGPSC candidates, this petition alleges that GO 55 is unconstitutional.

GO 29 and GO 55

GO 55, detailing the scheme and pattern for the TGSPC exams, was issued in April 2022 by the then-ruling BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) government.

The year 2024's GO 29 revises this original notification for Group 1 services, changing the selection method of the candidates by altering the 1:50 ratio. This meant that should there be a shortfall of candidates deserving reservation, vacancies could be filled from the merit list.

The candidates have been demanding the withdrawal of GO 29, opposing the reservation policy. It is learnt that if Gopal and his petitioner win the case, the Group I exam may stand cancelled.

The Group I Mains exams are being held for 563 posts in various government departments. A total of 31,383 candidates have qualified for the main exams, and the exam is being held at 46 centres, with eight in Hyderabad, 11 in Rangareddy, and 27 in Medchal-Malkajgiri, reported The New Indian Express.