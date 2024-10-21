Rajasthan University expels 35 Kashmiri students for demanding BSC Nursing course accreditation

A group of 35 Kashmiri students at Mewar University in Rajasthan have been suspended until further notice for causing a "nuisance" and engaging in "deplorable acts", as informed by the Jammu and Kashmir Medical Student's Association (JKMSA) on the social media platform X.

According to the JKMSA's post, the students were suspended for seeking accountability because allegedly, the university did not obtain the required permits from the state and the National Nursing Council. Furthermore, the association clarified that the students were not involved in any activities that could disrupt the daily functioning of the university.

An office order from the registrar's office, issued on October 19, stated that these students would not be permitted to attend classes and were barred from entering the campus until further notice. They were also instructed to vacate the hostels within one day of the order's release, that is, by October 20.

These students protested for three days straight to stop further jeopardy to their career and academic future as the university failed to procure legitimate approvals from the Rajasthan Nursing Council (RNC) and Indian Nursing Council (INC) for the BSc Nursing course at the university.

The JKMSA considered the order unfair, stating that the students were simply demanding what had been promised to them two months ago by the university's registrar. As per an official statement by the JKMSA's Founder, Dr Wasim Khan, the students were assured that the issue would be resolved shortly but no significant progress was made, and the authority failed to stand up to their commitment.

In a video shared by the JKMSA, a student can be heard saying that they were assured about the legitimacy of the course, but as of yet, no action has been taken.

"We were told at the time of admission that the process to get the council's accreditation is in the works, but after our admissions, nothing has been done so far," said the aggrieved student. The inaction led to frustration and protests by students who were demanding an official response from the administration of the university.

The student further lamented that their future is in the dark as their degree might not be validated on time to obtain employment, hence, they also requested the government in Kashmir to consider their case and accommodate them in other nursing colleges within Jammu and Kashmir

The JKMSA derided the suspension of these students and affirmed that these actions were an attempt at suppressing their voices and that the authorities had taken an inconsiderate step. "The university administration resorted to punitive actions by suspending 35 students instead of taking any concrete steps to resolve the issue or preserve their academic careers," asserted the JKMSA official.

The JKMSA citing the delay as "unacceptable", stated that the students were left with no choice but to protest. As per the association, the administration should try to address their grievances as suspension would not be a fitting solution to the problems the students are facing.

The students are now allegedly risking threats of deregistration and even imprisonment if they are to continue with their protests or question the authority's directives.

