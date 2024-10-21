NEET PG 2024 Round 1 counselling chaos: Debunking the choice filling confusion

It all started with the fact that NEET-PG Counselling began without a proper schedule and details about the seat matrix.

The matter that counselling began at 5 pm on September 20 without any basic information such as seat matrix, last day of registration, or schedule was raised in the Supreme Court but unfortunately for the candidates, it wasn't discussed. This happened while the apex court was already hearing a case connected to NEET-PG discrepancies on September 27.

Moreover, the apex court is scheduled to hear the same plea regarding the transparency and discrepancies of NEET PG 2024 results on October 25.

While the case is yet to be heard, another avalanche of problems regarding the counselling process has hit the candidates. Candidates allege that on October 19, the registrations were closed and were reopened again today, Monday, October 21, apparently for those who haven't registered. This was confirmed by Founder of Career Xpert Gaurav Tyagi as well.

The registration link is still available today. Those who haven't registered yet can visit this link and complete the registration process for counselling:

https://mcc.admissions.nic.in/applicant/Root/Home.aspx?enc=yVQCIiq12npg+pcvNJRdczPF17I15Ol0NS9nSxDhDdGLAjT1f7ob/W1d83JxT5Jc

Having said that, those who already registered noted a strange update stating choice filling has begun.

Those who cleared the medical entrance exam and were waiting for counselling claim that the choice filing commenced today, and after a couple of minutes, the portal allegedly declared that the choice filing for Round 1 concluded.

Explaining this further, NEET PG candidate Dr Bhavesh Varandani said, "The website said choice filling has started and around 20 colleges were listed. And then, within a few minutes, the website said the choice filing for Round 1 is closed." Further, he stressed that candidates are worried as there is no proper schedule or seat matrix announced officially, which has been a persistent problem since the registrations began.