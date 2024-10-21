Karnataka: High school teacher gets 5-year imprisonment for sexually harassing minor student

A 49-year-old high school teacher from Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka, was sentenced to five years of imprisonment for sexually harassing a minor student. Guruva Mogera whose native is Belthangady is the convicted.

The incident occurred in February this year when a few of the Class X students complained to the school headmaster about the teacher touching them inappropriately, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

The accused, a father of two daughters, used to invite the girl students to a separate room other than the staff room asking them to clear their doubts on the lessons and also to check their homework.

On February 22, he had called the victim to his room in the school and sexually harassed her.

Based on the complaint by the school's headmaster, an First Information Report (FIR) was registered on March 12 this year and the accused was booked under sections 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 10, 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

Shivarudramma S, inspector of the women's police station at Pandeshwar filed the chargesheet.

D Vinay, Additional District and Sessions and Fast Track Special Courts (FTSC)-1 Court judge, found the person guilty and sentenced him to five years of simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000, stated The New Indian Express report.

The court has also directed the District Legal Services Authority to provide her Rs 1 lakh compensation. Special Public Prosecutor Sahanadevi Boloor argued in favour of the victim.