Jaipur: Junior doctors at SMS Medical College continue their strike over unfulfilled demands

These are the demands highlighted by the protesting doctors:

Enhanced security and infrastructure: The doctors insist that security arrangements and infrastructure in all medical colleges must be strengthened as per prior agreements.

Stipend increase: They are calling for an increase in stipends and timely increments, highlighting that current stipends in Rajasthan are lower than those in neighbouring states and economically disadvantaged states like Bihar.

Modification of bond policy: The doctors seek modifications to the existing compulsory bond policy, including the removal of penalties for seat abandonment and the surety bond requirement. They reference similar reforms made by the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in line with National Medical Commission (NMC) recommendations.

Direct recruitment of Specialist Medical Officers (SMOs): The group demands direct recruitment of SMOs to ensure merit-based employment for postgraduate and super-specialist doctors, which would enhance specialist health services in the state.

Recruitment of Junior Specialists: They call for the recruitment of Junior Specialists in all branches where a postgraduate (PG) degree is awarded.

Improvement in hostel conditions: The doctors emphasise the need for improved living conditions in hostels and the provision of House Rent Allowance (HRA) for residents opting out of government accommodation, as mandated by the NMC.

Addressing pay disparity: They demand resolution of the pay disparity between academic and non-academic senior residents, advocating for promotions and increments for in-service doctors completing Super Specialty Courses (DM/MCh) similar to those for postgraduate degree completions. This is seen as a crucial step to tackle the shortage of super specialist doctors in Rajasthan.

Equitable pay for Allopathic, Homeopathic, and Ayurvedic doctors: The doctors also seek to resolve the pay disparity between in-service doctors across different medical disciplines.