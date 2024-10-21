Directives for UPSC answer writing

Analyse: Break down the topic into parts and examine each one critically discuss the how and why of the topic exploring connections and underlying causes
Critically examine: Assess the topic with an in-depth evaluation highlighting both strengths and weaknesses consider different viewpoints and provide a balanced judgement
Discuss: Explore the topic in detail covering various aspects present arguments for and against along with relevant examples and arrive at a conclusion
Elucidate: Make the topic clear by explaining it in detail provide additional information or examples to ensure understanding
Evaluate: Judge the topic by assessing its merits and demerits provide a reasoned opinion supported by evidence to justify your evaluation
Explain: Clarify the topic by describing how and why something happens focus on providing a detailed understanding
Illustrate: Use examples diagrams or analogies to explain the topic clearly ensure that your explanation is easy to understand through relevant illustrations
Comment: Offer your opinion on the topic based on evidence or arguments discuss the implications and significance of the issue
Compare and contrast: Highlight the similarities and differences between two or more elements provide a balanced analysis by examining each aspect carefully
Justify: Provide reasons or evidence to support a particular argument or stance ensure that your explanation validates the position taken