Directives for UPSC answer writing

Analyse: Break down the topic into parts and examine each one critically discuss the how and why of the topic exploring connections and underlying causes

Critically examine: Assess the topic with an in-depth evaluation highlighting both strengths and weaknesses consider different viewpoints and provide a balanced judgement

Discuss: Explore the topic in detail covering various aspects present arguments for and against along with relevant examples and arrive at a conclusion

Elucidate: Make the topic clear by explaining it in detail provide additional information or examples to ensure understanding

Evaluate: Judge the topic by assessing its merits and demerits provide a reasoned opinion supported by evidence to justify your evaluation

Explain: Clarify the topic by describing how and why something happens focus on providing a detailed understanding

Illustrate: Use examples diagrams or analogies to explain the topic clearly ensure that your explanation is easy to understand through relevant illustrations

Comment: Offer your opinion on the topic based on evidence or arguments discuss the implications and significance of the issue

Compare and contrast: Highlight the similarities and differences between two or more elements provide a balanced analysis by examining each aspect carefully

Justify: Provide reasons or evidence to support a particular argument or stance ensure that your explanation validates the position taken