BIG WIN for RGNUL students: Varsity to get first-ever student bar council; new constitution instated

One of the university students, under the condition of anonymity, told EdexLive that the decision represents a significant step towards holding the administration accountable by keeping a check on their decisions and prioritising students' rights and greater academic freedom within the campus.

Speaking on the sanctioning of the council, the student said, "The interim students council which is temporarily functioning, worked with much gusto, and with the help of Professor Mustafa and the mediation committee, we were able to get our demands accepted within a day the draft was introduced, which is definitely a reason to rejoice."

In addition, the student council presented a set of 15 demands as part of a mutual agreement to RGNLU Chancellor, Justice Sheel Nagu.



These demands included:



1) Establishment of RGNUL Bar Council, which was achieved



2) To uphold standards in legal education, students have requested the option to choose their preferred courses, as well as a revision of the academic curriculum conducted by external experts duly appointed by the RGNLU chancellor.



3) Students have called for the resolution of infrastructural and other deficiencies in the university library. They are requesting the appointment of a full-time librarian, access to essential e-resources, and a revised budget to ensure the library operates fully and provides adequate resources for students.



4) Recruitment of placement officers and revamping of the placement cell.



5) Effective university administration: To ease administrative processes, the VC is to ensure the faster streamlining of the files within offices and constituting a review committee at par with other National Law Universities to review the academic, administrative, and financial processes and decisions.



6) Promotion of research and allocation of a budget for research and other activities.



7) Moot Court competition reimbursement policy to be submitted by the convenors to the VC for his approval, and the payments from such policy to be disbursed from the moot court fees to be collected from the students.



8) Drafting of a reimbursement policy for Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) competitions, debates and other competitions.



9) An external committee to be formed by the chancellor to address exam-related reforms.



10) Alternative and different eateries to be established within the campus, offering quality and hygienic food at reasonable prices.



11) Adjustments should be made to facilitate student movement in and out of the campus within the established time limits.



12) Culmination of arbitrary award of marks on class participation, and provisions of purchasing attendance. Committee of interim-RSBC/Executive Council of RSBC to deliberate upon the marks and requirement of attendance.



13) Establishment of a state-of-art gymnasium.



14) Financial administration: The university is to follow UGC (University Grants Commission) guidelines on maintaining the faculty-student ratio. The university should also come up with a scholarship policy for underprivileged students, and budget allocations for several student committees, journals, and research centers.



15) Others include a mandatory signature of the competent authority for an order to pass and immediate enforcement of the laid agreement.



"Protests happened back in 2019 as well for the establishment of a democratically elected student body but that did not bear fruition. Today, the once fraught student struggle is successful and a step closer to achieving the best for the university," stated the student