What is the Staurikosaurus, which is celebrated by today’s Google Doodle?

Today, October 19, 2024, Google Doodle recognised the historic discovery of the Staurikosaurus, an early theropod dinosaur through its animated doodle. Considered one of the earliest dinosaurs to have existed, this doodle sheds light on the fascinating discovery of its fossils.

The doodle depicts a Staurikosaurus dinosaur sprinting across a prehistoric environment. It emphasises the dinosaur's speed and agility, as well as its recognisable long tail and bipedal stance. The doodle also depicts the dinosaur's serrated teeth, implying that it was a predator, reports News18.

What is the Staurikosaurus?

Palaeontologist Llewellyn Ivor Prince discovered a unique fossil specimen in southern Brazil's Santa Maria Formation in 1936. This discovery, which was eventually called the Staurikosaurus, has become a cornerstone in our understanding of dinosaur evolution.

Radiocarbon dating studies revealed that the Staurikosaurus existed in the late Triassic period, some 225 million years ago. This ancient predator, commonly known as the Southern Cross Lizard, was named after its constellation of origin.

Even though the Staurikosaurus is still the only known member of its species, the fossil evidence offers important new information. At around two meters in length and thirty kgs in weight, this dinosaur was comparatively huge for its time. Its long tail and bipedal position indicate that it is a quick predator with the ability to capture and trap prey.

Our understanding of dinosaur evolution has advanced significantly as a result of the Staurikosaurus' discovery. Palaeontologists have been able to piece together how these amazing creatures initially came to be and started their incredible journey by researching this early theropod.