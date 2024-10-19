What are the different types of US visas? What's apt for students?

Let's take a look at the different kind of visas that the United States of America (USA) offers
Let's take a look
Let's take a look(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

An international student applying to the US to study must have a student F or M to travel to the United States to study. You may not study after entering on a visitor (B) visa, unless you are eligible for and have obtained a change of status from appropriate authorities. Here are the different types of visa:

1. F-1 visa:

For students
For students(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

- For full-time academic students in accredited institutions.

- Limited on-campus employment (20 hours per week) is allowed; off-campus work requires USCIS authorisation.

- Duration includes the program length plus a 60-day grace period.

2. M-1 visa:

Limited in scope
Limited in scope(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

- For vocational or technical students.

- Limited work opportunities and requires proof of sufficient funds for self-support.

3. J-1 visa

What's this?
What's this?(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

- For exchange visitors in practical training programmes, including au pairs and research scholars.

students
Visa
USA
US

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com