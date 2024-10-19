What are the different types of US visas? What's apt for students?

An international student applying to the US to study must have a student F or M to travel to the United States to study. You may not study after entering on a visitor (B) visa, unless you are eligible for and have obtained a change of status from appropriate authorities. Here are the different types of visa:
- For full-time academic students in accredited institutions.
- Limited on-campus employment (20 hours per week) is allowed; off-campus work requires USCIS authorisation.
- Duration includes the program length plus a 60-day grace period.
- For vocational or technical students.
- Limited work opportunities and requires proof of sufficient funds for self-support.
- For exchange visitors in practical training programmes, including au pairs and research scholars.