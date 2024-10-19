Tirupathur district: Students protest seeking reinstatement of headmaster held for sexual assault of teacher

Several students, along with their parents, from a panchayat union middle school in Tirupathur district, Tamil Nadu, on Friday, October 18, locked the school gates, demanding the reinstatement of the schools' headmaster, who was arrested on Tuesday for the alleged sexual assault of a teacher at the school.

Block educational officer D Ashok Kumar said the headmaster, A Subramani (56), allegedly behaved in an inappropriate manner with a woman teacher at the computer lab on Monday evening, October 14, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

After the teacher filed a complaint, her relatives staged a protest outside the school on Tuesday morning, October 15, demanding that action be taken against the headmaster for his inappropriate behaviour with the teacher. Thsi protest which was done right outside the school lead to the arrest of the headmaster on the very same day.

However, on Friday, October 18, several students and parents locked the school gates, claiming the headmaster's innocence, insisted on him being reinstated as the headmaster again as soon as possible.

As per The New Indian Express report, One of the parents said, "The headmaster has been here for 12 years. He would not have done it."