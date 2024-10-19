Team Green Warriors are India winners of D3CODE Global Hackathon 2024: "Proud moment", they say

The winners of the fourth edition of D3CODE Global Hackathon 2024 were announced and Green Warriors bagged the top spot.

Conducted across five countries, India, the United States of America (USA), the United Kingdom (UK), Mexico and Malaysia, UST, one of the leading digital transformation solutions companies, organised the hackathon. Winners received $10,000, while regional hackathon winners won $5000 as prize money, as stated in a press release shared by UST.

This year, there were 7,000 registrations and 800 ideas submitted and the theme was 'Scale', to develop scalable solutions that leave a positive social impact.

Here's what Khusbu Rai, the India winner, had to say about her victory:

Winning at the UST's D3CODE Global Hackathon 2024 has been an incredible and rewarding experience for our Green Warriors team. It is a proud moment for each one of us and we are deeply elated about this recognition.

Our idea was to adopt a forward-thinking approach to waste management focusing not only on addressing the problem of waste but also on empowering individuals to live sustainably. So, we developed the idea of Recycle Radar, an iOS (iPhone Operating System) application that would give users personalised recycling recommendations and also work as a marketplace for eco-friendly products.

The competitive and challenging process of the D3CODE Hackathon pushed us to grow our vision for a more scalable solution through technology.

The guidance and insight from the UST judges helped us hone our ideas in each round. This experience has helped us realise that with perfect passion, innovation, and teamwork, we have the power to create solutions that really make a difference.

We are excited about what's to come next and we are incredibly grateful to UST for giving us this platform which has allowed us to showcase our ideas and innovate. Their support has been invaluable in helping us pursue our vision and create impactful solutions.