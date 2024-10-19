RG Kar protests to escalate further if demands are not met; doctors threaten strike from October 22

The protesting junior doctors have issued a new ultimatum — if their demands are not met by the Government of West Bengal till October 22, they will launch a strike across the state.

They also informed that talks are on with doctors in various states and there is a possibility of a country-wide strike on Tuesday, October 22. This was stated in a report by PTI.

"We want the chief minister (Mamata Banerjee) to sit for a discussion and implement all our demands," Debasish Halder, one of the agitating junior doctors, told reporters.

"Unless this is done, all the junior and senior doctors of both government and private healthcare facilities will be forced to go on strike on Tuesday," he said after a meeting between the junior doctors and their seniors in Kolkata concluded.

"Our colleagues are holding a fast-unto-death. If the chief minister does not act by Monday, we will be forced to go on a strike on Tuesday," he said.

The fast-unto-death began on October 5, with junior doctors protesting for justice for Abhaya, the deceased doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, on August 9. They are also demanding increased safety and security for healthcare professionals across medical colleges and institutes of the state.