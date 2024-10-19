RG Kar indefinite hunger strike by junior doctors: Day 15

It is the 15th day of the indefinite hunger strike called for by the junior doctors of West Bengal.

The location of this fast is Kolkata and the junior doctors are protesting for justice for the postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor who was brutally raped and murdered at West Bengal-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. This includes the ten demands they already have which are better safety and security measures in medical colleges and institutes across the state, among others, stated a report by PTI.

Six doctors who were on fast have been hospitalised so far and now, eight doctors are on hunger strike. They have stated that the Government of West Bengal needs to fulfil their demands. If this doesn't happen, they will be compelled to commence a state-wide strike on October 22, Monday.

"We want the chief minister (Mamata Banerjee) to sit for a discussion and implement all our demands", a junior doctor said.

Many public personalities, like from theatre, participated in symbolic hunger strikes today, Saturday, October 19, stated the PTI report.

Before to the current fast-unto-death, the junior doctors were on a cease work following the rape-murder of their fellow medic which sparked outrage across the nation.