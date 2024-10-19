RG Kar hunger strike: Chief Secretary Manoj Pant & Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty visit junior doctors

There are eight doctors who are currently on indefinite hunger strike and six doctors were hospitalised as their health conditions started to decline.

The junior doctors are asking for justice for the deceased medic who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. They are also demanding better safety and security measures for all healthcare professionals working across medical colleges and hospitals of the state.

"We want the chief minister (Mamata Banerjee) to sit for a discussion and implement all our demands," a junior doctor had said earlier today.

The doctors are also planning for a mega rally tomorrow, Sunday, October 20, stated the PTI report.

What are their other demands?

- Removal of Health Secretary NS Nigam

- Establishment of a centralised referral system for all hospitals and medical colleges in West Bengal

- Implementation of a bed vacancy monitoring system

- Formation of task forces to ensure essential provisions such as CCTV, on-call rooms, and washrooms