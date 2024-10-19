RG Kar CBI investigation: Former principal Dr Sandip Ghosh refuses narco-analysis test

According to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sources, former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Dr Sandip Ghosh has declined to take a narco-analysis test after previously undergoing a polygraph test.

Ghosh expressed his reluctance to a judge at the Sealdah court, when the CBI produced him on Friday, October 13, sources told The Telegraph.

Following his appearance in court on Friday, the CBI sought a polygraph test on Abhijit Mondal, the former officer-in-charge of Tala police station.

Mondal refused to take the test, according to a CBI inspector.

On August 9, a junior doctor at RG Kar was raped and murdered while the college was under Ghosh's management.

The CBI counsel told the court that investigators needed to determine whether Ghosh and Mondal collaborated to cover up the doctor's death as suicide.

The central investigative agency informed the court that narco-analysis and polygraph testing are required to learn more about the duo's alleged conspiracy.

Following the CBI appeal, the judge called Ghosh and Mondal separately to record their comments about whether they were prepared to take the tests.

According to CBI sources, the two declined to undertake the tests.

Ghosh has already taken a polygraph test. The CBI set up the polygraph test in the presence of forensic experts. According to sources, the results were inconclusive.