Jaipur resident doctors call for a complete strike from today, 8.00 pm

The Jaipur Association Of Resident Doctors (JARD) have been on strike demanding an increase in safety and security for doctors, among other demands, for 12 days.

After assurances from the Health Minister of Rajasthan, Gajendra Singh Khimsar, the complete strike was postponed to October 18.

But as per a press release shared by JARD today, Saturday, October 19, after an assurance of talks, no such dialogue was held. Two days have passed since the assurances and no concrete steps have been taken to address the wide-ranging issues of doctors, which they have compiled into eight demands, informed the press release.

Thus, after conducting a general body meeting (GBM), JARD has called for a complete boycott of services starting today, Saturday, October 19, at 8.00 pm.

"We also request other RDAs to join us," mentioned their statement.

Their letter also highlighted that the government and the administration will be responsible for any inconvenience this strike causes to patients or anyone else.

The demands that they have include:

1) Make better arrangements for security as well as infrastructure of medical institutes and colleges

2) Stipend increase and increment as and when required

3) Bond policy should be amended

4) Direct recruitment of Special Medical Officers so that postgraduate (PG) and super speciality (SS) doctors can be appointed based on merit

5) Where postgraduation (PG) is offered, junior specialists need to be recruited

6) Improvement in the living conditions in hostels

And others...