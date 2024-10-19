Despite Ola backlash, is trust in EVs growing? Expert from KIIT answers

A

Both traditional automobile companies and startups are equally significant and offer contrasting career opportunities. Traditional companies possess an extensive market presence and decades of expertise, allowing students who join them to enhance their skills by working alongside experienced staff on a global scale.

Start-ups achieve success by effectively captivating people’s imaginations and addressing their immediate requirements. Start-up environments inherently carry risks, but the next generation has the potential to introduce groundbreaking ideas that might completely transform the mobility sector.

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) alumni are currently serving in all leading auto manufacturers and they are successful in creating their professional journey meaningful in those organisations.