Despite Ola backlash, is trust in EVs growing? Expert from KIIT answers
Start-ups and young innovators are clearly making significant strides in the automotive sector, as evidenced by companies like Ather, Ola, and Gayam.
Do you believe it is a viable option for automobile engineers to venture into the start-up space instead of pursuing careers at traditional automobile companies?
Both traditional automobile companies and startups are equally significant and offer contrasting career opportunities. Traditional companies possess an extensive market presence and decades of expertise, allowing students who join them to enhance their skills by working alongside experienced staff on a global scale.
Start-ups achieve success by effectively captivating people’s imaginations and addressing their immediate requirements. Start-up environments inherently carry risks, but the next generation has the potential to introduce groundbreaking ideas that might completely transform the mobility sector.
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) alumni are currently serving in all leading auto manufacturers and they are successful in creating their professional journey meaningful in those organisations.
Finally, Electric Vehicles (EVs) are being spotted on the roads, mainstream automobile companies are entering the field. Would it be right to say that the trust factor when it comes to EVs is on the rise?
There is huge optimism around EVs worldwide following Tesla’s entry into the EV market and Ola’s entry into the Indian scooter sector.
The demographic dividend is the primary driver of significant investments in countries with a substantial youth population. Improvements in battery capacity and expansion of charging infrastructure are tackling the issue of range anxiety, also known as uncertainty over the distance a vehicle can travel on a single charge, which is evident among consumers.
Do shed light on the enduring appeal of automobile engineering? What aspects continue to attract students both academically and professionally?
The development of a functional prototype or model consistently piques interest among engineering students.
Under the mentorship of skilled specialists, students in automobile engineering can quickly achieve this. Prestigious competitions organised by professional organisations such as Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) provide a platform for industry experts and students to come together.
Consequently, students require less time to acquire experience and enhance their skills at their own pace.
KIIT students have won many prizes in national level and international level conducted by SAE as well as ASME. They are successfully maintaining the goodwill of KIIT at all diaspora.