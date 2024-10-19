CAT 2024: VAR section, answers to essential questions

How much time should be dedicated to preparation for the Verbal Ability Reading Comprehension (VARC) section?

The amount of time you should dedicate to preparation depends on your current level of preparedness – which might not necessarily correlate with how fluent you are in English!

The VARC section primarily tests your verbal reasoning skills – not how fluent you are with the language. Moreover, success in any section of the CAT requires a careful balance of speed, accuracy, time management, resilience, decision-making, and presence of mind.

What would be a good starting time for prep?

A good starting point is to take mock tests, such as AIMCATs offered by T.I.M.E., to accurately assess your strengths and weaknesses and create a customized preparation plan.

It is said VARC requires long-term planning and preparation - what does this mean?

Does VARC truly require long-term preparation? The answer is both Yes and No. Being an avid reader with a broad interest in various subjects provides an undeniable advantage. If you have not been a regular reader, it’s a good idea to start exploring different topics well ahead of the CAT.

You may also want to start working on your vocabulary and basic grammar concepts, since this helps immensely with reading speed, comprehension and grasp of idea flow.

What if we don't have time?

However, the merit of focused short-term preparation cannot be discounted. If time is limited, don’t panic. Study the CAT pattern thoroughly to identify areas for improvement.

Set a timetable, read a few articles daily, and spend a few minutes learning new words. Consistent small efforts like these can lead to significant improvement over time.