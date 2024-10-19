Bomb threat email to 3 Bengaluru engineering colleges: 48-year-old Darjeeling man arrested

The Bengaluru police have arrested a 48-year-old man hailing from Darjeeling, West Bengal, in connection with the bomb threat emails sent which was sent to as many as three engineering colleges recently, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Now, the police have been checking if he was behind sending the threat mails to the multiple schools, hotels and hospitals in the city since the last few months.

The police have identified the accused as Dipanjan Mitra, from Darjeeling. He was arrested on Thursday, October 17, at Salbari in Siliguri of Darjeeling.

The suspect, a BCom graduate, has been booked in 10 similar cases in West Bengal.

On October 4, two engineering colleges in the South division and one engineering college in the Central division had received bomb threat emails.

The emails were sent to the official email ID of the college principals. The threat emails were declared a hoax after thorough search by the police, bomb detection squad and anti-sabotage teams.

The South division police had registered two cases and the Central division police had registered one case. Based on technical investigations and the IP address of the email, the accused was traced to Darjeeling.

A team was sent to West Bengal. Electronic gadgets including laptop, mobile phone and other peripherals have been seized from him.

"As the court did not allow the transit warrant to be given, the accused has been given notice asking him to appear for investigation," B Dayananda, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, told media.

Further investigations are on.