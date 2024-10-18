ST Hostels, Raichur University to be named after Valmiki, says CM Siddaramaiah

Further Siddaramaiah highlighted that despite such societal barriers, individuals from these communities studied Sanskrit and created masterpieces like the Ramayana, which is a source of pride and inspiration for everyone, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"When given access to education, they excelled and became inspirations for the world. Valmiki promoted equality and equal opportunities for all," he said.

CM said Maharshi Valmiki had provided shelter and education to Lava and Kusha, sons of Lord Rama and by proving that he stood for universal values.

Pointing it out, Siddaramaiah criticised Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that despite being in power at the centre and in several states, the BJP has not implemented the SCSP (Scheduled Castes Sub Plan) and TSP (Tribal Sub Plan) policies anywhere.

"Our government was the first to reserve budget funds proportionate to the SC/ST population through these schemes. I initiated the concept of hostels for marginalised communities. I will ensure there is one in every hobli (cluster of adjoining villages)," he said, stated The New Indian Express report.

CM said true equality can't come without addressing economic and social disparities, as BR Ambedkar warned. He urged marginalised communities to stand united and develop the courage to speak the truth.