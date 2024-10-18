RG Kar indefinite hunger strike enters its 14th day today

It's the 14th day of the indefinite hunger strike of junior doctors in Kolkata today, Friday, October 18.

So far, as many as six doctors who were on fast-unto-death have been admitted to various hospitals after their health conditions started to faulter drastically, stated the preot by PTI.

Currently, there are eight junior doctors who are on protest at Esplanade, Kolkata, West Bengal.

After the August 9 rape-murder of a 31-year-old female doctor at the state government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, hospitals and medical colleges across the country launched protests, demanding justice for the victim, who has been named Abhaya.

It may be noted that the Supreme Court is hearing the matter and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the case, including that of financial irregularities at the Kolkata-based medical college and hospital.

The junior doctors have various other demands as well including the safety and security of healthcare professionals, removal of state Health Secretary NS Nigam and a lot more, all of which is included in their 10-point charter of demands.

The protesting junior doctors went on a 'cease-work' following the rape-murder on August 9. They ended their protests after 42 days on September 21 following assurances.