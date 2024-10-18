Parents with the Growing Child: Books by Kerala gov't to aid parents in catering to academic needs of kids

Today, Friday, October 18, Government of Kerala, released four books, Parents with the Growing Child, on how parents can support the educational needs of students from pre-primary to higher secondary levels, stated a report by PTI.

State General Education Minister V Sivankutty released the books. While releasing, he shared, "Kerala has always been a leader in education with numerous exemplary initiatives. This new project further strengthens the partnership between parents, schools, and children, ensuring the comprehensive development of students."

Aimed at parents from government schools, these books are for students from Pre-Primary, Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School-Higher Secondary levels, stated the report by PTI.

"These books are not just reading materials but form the foundation for a scientific, structured parent education programme to be conducted by the Department of Education. Under the guidance of trained teachers, the content of these books will be shared with parents across the state," the press release said.

"By acknowledging the concerns and aspirations of parents, these books will increase active participation in public education and strengthen Kerala's educational foundation," he added, according to the release.

The Government of Kerala is convinced that these books released today will improve the involvement of parents in the education of their wards, reinforcing the state's position as a pioneer in public education, it said.