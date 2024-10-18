Mahe: Rajiv Gandhi Ayurveda Medical College interns launch strike over stipend hike demand

Interns at Rajiv Gandhi Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital (RGAMCH) in Mahe, Puducherry, have commenced an indefinite strike demanding an increase in their internship stipend from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000 per month, at par with the stipends of interns at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI).

The strike follows months of inaction and unfulfilled promises by the government, according to the interns. They said Chief Minister N Rangasamy had announced in November 2022 that their stipends would be raised to match those of IGMCRI interns.

Following this, the interns submitted a formal request to the institution, only to be informed that the issue was under process, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Despite several attempts to expedite the process, including a token strike in February 2024 and a meeting with the chief minister in October 2023, the file concerning stipend enhancement remained stalled.

In March 2024, the interns located the file in the health department, but even then, no further action was taken. They also approached the college administration but received no clear response.

The interns met with Home and Education Minister Namassivayam who assured them that he would follow up on the file. Additionally, they submitted a plea to the speaker.

However, the issue remained unresolved, with government officials blaming the institution for delays, while the college administration offered no concrete solutions, stated The New Indian Express report.

As a result, the interns have escalated their protest into a continuous strike with demands including the enhancement of their stipend, the issuance of a government order (GO) for retrospective action, timely crediting of stipends, and allocation of adequate funds in the revised budget in December.

“We will not withdraw this strike until we receive a written assurance from government officials and the institution,” the interns said.