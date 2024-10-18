Jaipur resident doctors' protest enters its 11th day | Resolution on the horizon?

After 11 days of strike, the Jaipur Association Of Resident Doctors seems positive, as they are expecting today's meeting with the Health Minister of Rajasthan, Gajendra Singh Khimsar to be fruitful.

Let's understand why the residents' doctors were on strike and what are their demands.

Upset and expressing frustration over the unfulfilled promises made 45 days ago after their last protest a month back, the JARD of Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Jaipur, started a strike by boycotting elective services from October 8.

They gave an ultimatum to the government, demanding that they respond within 15 days; otherwise, they threatened to boycott emergency services from today. However, last evening, October 17, a meeting with the health minister led to them placing a hold on the boycott of emergencies till October 20.

JARD has submitted eight charter demands to the government. As informed by the President of the JARD, Dr Manohar Siyol, it is understood that their main demand is the protection and strengthening of safety measures for the doctors, while other demands have been unmet for the past three to four years.

The demand to strengthen safety comes in the wake of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident. Additionally, multiple attacks on on-duty resident doctors at SMS Jaipur escalated the fight for the cause.

A few demands from the charter are:

1. Strengthen security and infrastructure in all medical colleges

2. Increase in stipend and timely increments

3. Amend compulsory bond policy

4. Direct recruitment of Special Medical Officers to provide merit-based jobs to postgraduate and super-specialist doctors

5. Recruit Junior Specialists in all branches where PG degrees are offered

6. Improvement in living conditions at hostel and others.