RG Kar hunger strike: Junior doctors' call for mass sign collection at Dharmatala today

Their primary demand is justice for Abhaya, the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor who was raped and murdered at West Bengal government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. This incident happened on August 9, over two months ago, and has shaken up the entire medical community.

Supreme Court is hearing the case and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating the matter.

They also demand the removal of Health Secretary NS Nigam. It may be noted that as per a source, the CBI sent a letter to Nigam on October 16 questioning as to why officials involved in the RG Kar financial irregularities case continue to hold key offices. It is particularly about two people, Debasish Som and Sujata Ghosh.

Som, who was the Head of the Department of Forensic at RG Kar is now Demonstrator at the Forensic Medicine and Toxicology (FMT), as per the website. Ghosh is an Associate Professor in the Anaesthesiology department.