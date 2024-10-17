Planning to apply for a student visa in Australia? Check if you are eligible!

Here is everything you need to be eligible for a student visa in Australia: 

1. Documents

  • Valid Indian passport of at least six months

  • Confirmation of Enrolment (CoE) to your course of study

  • Bank statements, financial support letters, or proof of scholarship

  • Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC)

  • Genuine Student(GS) Statement

  • Two recent passport-sized photos

  • Academic transcripts, work experience certificates, and medical examination reports

  •  Polio vaccination certificate

  • Character certificate attested by the regional passport office

2. English proficiency requirements:

  • International English Language Testing System - IELTS (Minimum score of 6.0)

  • Test of English as a Foreign Language Internet-based Test - TOEFL iBT (Minimum score of 64)

  • Pearson Test of English - PTE (Minimum score of 50)

  • Certificate in Advanced English - CAE (Minimum score of 169)

  • Occupational English Test - OET (B for each test component)

3. Financial requirements 

  • Minimum savings: Rs 16, 29,264

  • Visa application cost: Rs 89,000

  • Living costs: Rs 1,00,000

