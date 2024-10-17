Planning to apply for a student visa in Australia? Check if you are eligible!

With Australia’s new visa regime in place, where do you stand in terms of eligibility for a student visa?
Here is everything you need to be eligible for a student visa in Australia:
Valid Indian passport of at least six months
Confirmation of Enrolment (CoE) to your course of study
Bank statements, financial support letters, or proof of scholarship
Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC)
Genuine Student(GS) Statement
Two recent passport-sized photos
Academic transcripts, work experience certificates, and medical examination reports
Polio vaccination certificate
Character certificate attested by the regional passport office
International English Language Testing System - IELTS (Minimum score of 6.0)
Test of English as a Foreign Language Internet-based Test - TOEFL iBT (Minimum score of 64)
Pearson Test of English - PTE (Minimum score of 50)
Certificate in Advanced English - CAE (Minimum score of 169)
Occupational English Test - OET (B for each test component)
Minimum savings: Rs 16, 29,264
Visa application cost: Rs 89,000
Living costs: Rs 1,00,000