Palani: Gov't school's wall collapses; students compelled to continue classes outside

Students were forced to sit in the corridor after the wall of the balcony of the classroom collapsed in the Government Primary School in Old Ayakudi in Palani in Dindigul district, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday night, October 15.

According to reliable sources, there are eight classrooms, five classrooms are in dilapidated condition, and three classrooms are currently functional, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Speaking to mediapersons, M Raviselvi, a parent said, "There are more than 200 students studying in the government school in Old Ayakudi town. There has been no proper infrastructure facilities in the school for the past few years."

"As the wall collapsed, the parents and teachers started to worry. When they tried to approach the headmaster, he was found missing and later, it was known that he was on leave. So, children were forced to sit in the corridors outside the classrooms. If this lacklustre approach continues, we will forced to move to other schools," the parent said, as stated by The New Indian Express report.

K Thiruloganathan, a social activist, said, "Not just this wall, many walls of the school are in dilapidated condition. Since this endangers students, the parents are worried. Despite, several petitions and complaints to the education department, no action has been taken in this regard. So, we are forced take up the issue and we will protesting in Palani."

An official from the Education Department said, "We are aware of the issue and had lodged a complaint with the Block Development Officer (Palani) few months. An order was given to demolish the wall and other buildings, before the rains. We will consult with the district administration and local revenue authorities and later, appropriate action will be taken. Besides, an official will reach out to the school and we will be moving all students to classrooms of the nearby government high school in Ayakudi immediately for their safety."