J&K Medical Council's new internship guidelines for FMGs: Interns can't claim stipends anymore

In a significant development following recent protests by Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) over the shortage of internship seats, the Jammu and Kashmir Medical Council today, Thursday, October 17, issued a notice requesting FMGs to fill out a new preference form.



“...this is for information of all FMGs who have previously submitted their preference forms to the Jammu and Kashmir Medical Council to undergo CRMI (Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship) and J&K Medical Colleges are required to attend the office of the J&K Medical Council to fill out a new preference form as per latest availability of seats in Medical colleges of J&K which include GMC Doda,” stated the notice.



In addition, the notice issued today added that there will be no claim for a stipend from the students' end. “...who are desirous to undergo CRMI in J&K shall have to submit an affidavit duly arrested by 1st class Magistrate to the effect that they will not claim any stipend during this period which shall be attached to the preference form,” read the statement. This comes in contrast to an earlier notice from the J&K Health and Medical Education Department in June, which stated that FMGs would receive a stipend of Rs 12,300 per month during their one-year internship. The subject of the issued notice read, “Payment of stipend in favour of Foreign Medical Graduates (MBBS) during one year of their internship @ 12300/- per month.”

The June notice also requested medical colleges to provide lists of FMGs undergoing internships, as per the quota set by the National Medical Commission (NMC).



Speaking anonymously, one FMG expressed frustration over the new development. “We fought for more internship seats and got them, but now we’ve been told there will be no stipend, which is essential for us," said the doctor.

"It feels like a deal — take the seat, but lose the stipend. This is unfair treatment, but we are left with no choice,” the FMG doctor added further. Speaking to one of the members from the association, the source anonymously said, "The Association expresses gratitude to the administration for one aspect, but is disappointed with the Jammu and Kashmir Medical Council (JKMC) for imposing stipend conditions."

To recall, frustrated with the limited number of available internship seats, FMGs staged a protest at Press Colony in Srinagar on October 5.

The protest was organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Medical Students’ Association (JKMSA). During the protests, students expressed their dissatisfaction over the lack of response from authorities, demanding more support for their compulsory internships.

Delay and lack of stipends: A prolonged issue across India



This issue of no stipends and even delayed stipends, especially in the case of FMGs, is common in medical colleges and institutes across India. Here are a few instances:

1. Rajasthan protests in August 2024: In early August, FMGs in Rajasthan staged a protest over non-payment of stipends, an issue that persisted for a long time.

Despite assurances from authorities, FMGs often struggle with not only delayed stipends but even a complete lack of stipends.



They demand the same treatment as Indian medical graduates, as a lack of stipends places tremendous financial strain on many who have already incurred significant costs by studying abroad.



2. Supreme Court intervention in October 2024: The Supreme Court recently addressed a petition concerning the non-payment of stipends to FMGs in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh during their internships.



The case sheds light on inconsistencies when it comes to the disbursal of stipends, despite the NMC's guidelines. As per reports, the court instructed medical colleges and the NMC to ensure compliance, as a few FMGs continued to face challenges in receiving their dues.



3. Stipend issues in Maharashtra June 2024: In Pune, there was an effort to address the low stipends for medical interns, including FMGs. The government announced a stipend increase following prolonged advocacy.



While this move was a step forward, it fell short as even with the increase, Maharashtra remains one of the low-paying states, further raising questions about the issue being a systemic one.



These incidents demonstrate that despite legal frameworks and guidelines, many FMGs in India continue to face irregularities and discrimination when it comes to stipends. The problem underscores the need for consistent implementation of all guidelines across India.