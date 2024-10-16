Why has the Australian Government been rejecting student visa applications from international students?

Visa rejections are always hard on students aspiring to study abroad and fulfil their higher education dreams. But if one understands why it happens, then it becomes easier to crack it.
Here's why the Australian Government rejects visas:
An increased scrutiny of the spike in visa applications and the impact of recent policy changes have led to a decline in the grant rate.
The Australian Government reviewed three key policy areas — namely the migration system, exploitation of the visa system, and the international education sectors — which raised integrity concerns in Australia’s education and international visa systems.
Following the Australian Government's response to these reviews, the Australian Department of Home Affairs is applying additional scrutiny to applications suspected of containing fraudulent or misleading information and refusing visa applications containing fraud or for not meeting legislative requirements for a visa grant.
Moreover, visa processing times and receiving a visa grant outcome will also depend on the quality and completeness of the visa application lodged and the applicant’s responsiveness to requests for additional information.