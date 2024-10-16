"Used to smoke 40 cigarettes a day, quit after I became MLA. Youth also should quit bad habits": CM Siddaramaiah

“I used to smoke 40 cigarettes a day. But after I became an MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly), I quit smoking. So if you (youth) are addicted to bad habits, I request you to quit them immediately,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday, October 15.

He was speaking after launching Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 2.0, an awareness programme organised by the State NSS (National Service Scheme) Cell and the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, in association with the Department of Health and Family Welfare, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, stated the report by The New Indian Express.

Siddaramaiah, who administered the oath against tobacco use, urged the youth to stick to it (oath) and encourage others to do so.

“If you are addicted to drugs and alcohol, quit them immediately. This is my request to the youth of Karnataka. You should be aware of the harmful effects of tobacco, drugs and alcohol,” Siddaramaiah said.