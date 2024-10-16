RG Kar: Protests outside Bengal Bhawan in Delhi today, 6 pm | List of hospitals from which resident doctors will participate

Resident doctors from Delhi's big hospitals will be protesting outside the Bengal Bhawan at 6 pm today, Wednesday, October 16. This is part of the larger protests to demand justice for the deceased doctor who was raped and murdered at West Bengal-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

This has been called for by the Joint Delhi Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) Action Committee, stated a report by PTI.

Resident doctors from which hospitals will be participating?

- All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS)

- Safdarjung Hospital

- Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital

- Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital

- Maulana Azad Medical College

- Lady Hardinge Medical College

- And many others...

A representative of the Joint Delhi Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) Action Committee shared, "We suspended our strike in good faith, trusting the process, but now we feel betrayed."

"The lack of communication and delayed action shows an alarming lack of sensitivity toward our safety concerns," the representative said.

On Thursday, October 17, the committee will be conducting a press conference as well. They will convey that if any healthcare professional faces consequences owing to the ongoing struggle, they will withdraw from elective as well as emergency services. They will discuss other issues too, stated a report by PTI.