RG Kar: Joint Delhi RDA Action Committee calls for protests in front of Bengal Bhawan today

Joint Delhi RDA (Resident Doctors Association) Action Committee put out a press release on October 15 informing that dissatisfied with the RG Kar rape-murder hearing, along with other disappointments, they will be protesting in front of the Bengal Bhawan today, Wednesday, October 16 from 6 pm onwards.

On October 17, Thursday, a joint press conference will be held, details of which, will be made public soon.

"The sensitivity of the matter has increased and so does the insensitivity of the concerned authorities and if any mishappening occurs with any resident doctor/healthcare worker of the fraternity, we will be forced to immediate withdrawal of all elective services and emergency services alike," the press release stated.

They highlighted how, in the August 22 Supreme Court hearing, they were assured that justice will happen in a fast track manner but to date, no action taken report has been provided. "...the apex investigating agency has failed the medical fraternity and the citizens of the country..." they say.

They also pulled up the National Task Force (NTF) for their "irresponsible behaviour" of not putting out the report as per the stated deadlines.

They even pointed out how state governments have failed to win the confidence of doctors and how vacations are prioritised over justice in courts.