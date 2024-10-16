Pitfalls of cyberspace for students: Privacy, phishing scams and more

A

Staying safe in cyberspace is crucial for students, as they are often targeted by online scams and cyber threats. Students ought to educate themselves about common threats such as phishing, malware, and social engineering, and learn how to recognise suspicious emails, links, and websites. Regularly updating software and operating systems helps protect against vulnerabilities that cybercriminals might exploit.

Students should also be cautious when sharing personal information online and be mindful of privacy settings on social media platforms. Using strong, unique passwords for different accounts and using two-factor authentication can add an extra layer of security. Using reliable and updated antivirus software can provide additional protection against malware.

Cultivating a habit of critical thinking and scepticism while encountering unsolicited communications or unfamiliar online requests can help in avoiding scams.

Making use of the government online portal for raising complaints https://cybercrime.gov.in/ should be considered strongly by the students. They are the next generation of cybersecurity professionals who can promote a culture of safety and responsibility in this fastly evolving digital age.

Staying safe in cyberspace requires a combination of awareness, education, and proactive security measures.

By understanding common threats, practising good cybersecurity habits, and using the tools and resources available, students can significantly reduce their risk of falling victim to online scams and other cyber threats.