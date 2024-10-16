Palani: Parents shocked as teachers force students to sweep classrooms, remove shrubs after rains

In unpleasant note, parents became upset and withdrew their children, after teachers forced the students to sweep and clean classrooms in Government Middle School in Kothamangalam in Palani in Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu.

According to reliable source, there are 100 students studying in Government Middle School in Kothamangalam village located in the sub urban area of Palani Town in Palani taluk of Dindigul district. There are six teachers.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Brinda (name changed) a parent said, "For the past few days, there has been rain and water entered the classrooms. The teachers, instead of appointing or taking the help of locals, forced the four girls to sweep the floor. The boys were forced to remove the shrubs and unwanted plants which started growing on the school premises. Moreover, today the children found broken liquor bottles and broken tiles inside the classrooms. They were forced to clean those as well."

She continued, "A few teachers are using boys to remove broken tiles from the roof. What happens if the boys fall from the roof? How can children be used for such work? A few children informed their parents, who felt these incidents were odd and hence, became very upset. They visited the school and withdrew their wards from the school premises, citing these instances."

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Kothaimangalam Panchayat President K Selvakumar, said, "Students and parents are mostly from SC Community and they suffer from numerous problems. Apart from these issues, anti-social elements often use the old building of the school for drinking and smoking ganja. They jump over the compound wall and reach the classrooms. After I made a complaint, a few were arrested. After a few months, a few tippers also entered the facility and used the place as a bar. They broke the bottles inside the classrooms, and children were made to clean the debris. We are very sad about these incidents happening inside the campus."

An official from the Education Department (Dindigul) said, "We have received complaints on the issue in the school. We will send an official from the Block Education Office (BEO) to inspect and investigate the issue. Based on the outcome appropriate action will be taken."