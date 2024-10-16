"Gives us zeal to keep fighting": Protesting doctor on turnout for Droher Carnival

It's the 12 consecutive day of the indefinite hunger strike of junior doctors who have been demanding justice for the deceased female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, as well as safety and security for healthcare professionals.

Sourav Dutta from North Bengal Medical College and Hospital was hospitalised yesterday evening, Tuesday, October 15. He was admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU). Two doctors, Spandan Chowdhury and Rumelika Kumar joined the strike, according to a report by PTI.

"Yesterday the world saw how people are keen on getting justice. We are happy to see that so many people especially the common man are with us for this noble cause...this is giving us the zeal to keep on with our fight. We will make it stronger from now on to make the administration realise that we are not out of energy," shared Dr Debashish Halder, one of the agitating doctors, about the Droher Carnival which was held yesterday, October 15.

He also said that they are prepared to address the situation if any doctor on hunger strike falls ill.

"We are ready to give life for our colleagues," he added.

The hunger strike was declared on October 5 and started with seven doctors. However, many doctors health has been deteriorating since.