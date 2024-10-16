Gaming technology explained for students: Genres | Scope | Future

A

Video games are computer programmes with a UI (user interface) and graphics that people find fun to play. The game might be simple pattern matching like Match 3 games or simulate something from reality like car racing or can be an online adventure epic like an MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game). Simple 2D games and mobile games are made by small game studios.

The bigger ones like Assassin’s Creed or GTA (Grand Theft Auto) are made by huge game studios where lots of people of many different disciplines collaborate to bring it alive. The complexity of making a big successful game is greater than movie making, but the rewards are also greater.

Games are typically categorised into genres based on what the player does in the game.

A few famous game genres are action adventure (Uncharted Series), sports (FIFA), simulation (Microsoft Flight Simulator), platformer (Mario), RPG (Dragon Age), first-person shooter (Call of Duty), real-time strategy (Age of Empires), racing (Forza Series), puzzle (Portal), casual (Stardew Valley), massively multiplayer online role-play playing (World of Warcraft) and stealth (Splinter Cell).

The games are usually created to be played on a specific hardware/platform. Some famous platforms are mobile, PC (personal computer), PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and VR headsets.