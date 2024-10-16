FAKE NEWS ALERT: Screenshot of UGC website claiming announcement of UGC-NET results confuses students

As candidates continue to eagerly await the results of the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) 2024 June session, a screenshot circulating on social media has created confusion among students. The image, allegedly from the UGC official website, claims that the results have been announced.

However, it is crucial to clarify that this screenshot is fake, and the official results have not yet been released on the UGC website.

The misleading image, shared by several users on the social media platform X, features a new tab titled “Declaration of Results of UGC-NET June 2024,” alongside a message stating, “UGC-NET June 2024: Score Card is Live.” This has led to widespread speculation and confusion among candidates.

Upon visiting the official UGC website — ugcnet.nta.ac.in — it was verified that the screenshot is fake.