EdTech upGrad's Co-Founder Mayank Kumar steps down; Founder Ronnie Screwvala to take more active role

EdTech giant upGrad’s Co-founder and Managing Director Mayank Kumar has announced his departure from operational duties to pursue a new venture centred around global talent mobility, as reported by Money Control.

Although stepping back from day-to-day roles, Kumar will continue to influence upGrad's strategic direction as a Co-founder, Director, and shareholder, while Ronnie Screwvala, the company's Founder and Chairman, will take a more active leadership role, the report added.

upGrad is an EdTech major backed by Temasek Holdings which started in 2015.

In an internal message, Kumar expressed his enthusiasm for the blue-collar and global talent mobility sectors, highlighting that his new venture won't conflict with upGrad.

"Outside of a strategic role at upGrad — I personally am excited about the Blue Collar and Global Talent Mobility space — something not in conflict with upGrad — and so I am starting up once again — now in this space," a note shared by Kumar internally read.

As reported by Money Control, Kumar's new venture will focus on helping skilled Indian blue-collar workers, starting with nurses and geriatric care professionals, find career opportunities in international markets, especially in Europe.

"We will begin with nurses and geriatric care professionals heading to European markets, and later expand into other roles and regions, making India the talent supplier for the global economy," he said.