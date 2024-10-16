Choose France Tour 2024: Dates, details and everything else you need to know

All those aspirants keen on opting for France to study abroad, here is some news for you.

From October 19 to 27, the Choose France Tour 2024 will be in five major cities of India to inform you about all you need to know to start your academic journey in France, informed a press release from the event organisers.

Organised by the Government of France and Campus France, as many as 50 reputed France universities will be connecting with students and parents directly via the fair.

Aspirants will be informed about specialised programmes in engineering, management, hospitality, arts, and architecture. Plus, they can avail free counselling from Campus France advisors too.

Even the network which offers French language and cultural immersion programmes, Alliance Française, will be participating in the tour to offer information about learning French.

Indian alumni from French institutions will also be present, sharing their experiences and interacting with participants.

Here's the schedule: