BCI’s minimum stipend for junior lawyers: Advocates share thoughts on X

A recent notification from the Bar Council of India (BCI) offered suggestions to all State Bar Councils and bar associations regarding minimum stipend for junior advocates working with or assisting advocates, senior advocates, and law firms, and this has sparked significant reactions from the legal community on social media.

In urban areas, the minimum stipend for junior advocates is recommended to be Rs 30,000 per month while in rural areas, the same is expected to be Rs 15,000 per month, the document states.

Now, netizens have highlighted how this recommended minimum stipend for junior lawyers is lower than what most states have fixed as statutory minimum wage. This was pointed out by advocate Sanjoy Ghose.