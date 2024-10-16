Bar Council of India suggests Rs 30,000 stipend for junior advocates in urban areas, Rs 15,000 for those in rural

The Bar Council of India wrote to all the secretaries of State Bar Councils and all bar associations regarding the minimum stipend for junior advocates working with or assisting advocates, senior advocates and law firms.

In urban areas, the minimum stipend for junior advocates is recommended to be Rs 30,000 per month while in rural areas, the same is expected to be Rs 15,000 per month.

This decision was arrived at after extensive deliberations "on the issue of financial support for junior advocates," stated the circular.

"The Bar Council recognizes that while junior advocates often face significant financial challenges during the early years of their careers, it is equally important to appreciate the diverse financial capacities and earning potential of senior advocates and law firms across India," the circular stated.

The amounts will be reviewed periodically based on economic conditions as well as the feedback received from the legal community.

It also noted that the guidelines will remain "flexible based on individual circumstances" as it recognised the fact that not all senior advocates or firms have the same earning capacity or opportunities.

This circular follows the July 29 directives given by the Delhi High Court after Advocate Simran Kumari made a representation about the monetary challenges that junior lawyers are often plagued by.