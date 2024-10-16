AIDSO, students oppose payment quota seats in Karnataka's University BDT College of Engineering

The protesters led by district unit Vice-Presidents of the AIDSO Priti Dodmani and Govind Yalwar; District Unit Secretary Tulajaram NK; district committee members Ajay, Spurti, Babu and others, who spoke on the occasion, said that the recent order of implementing a 50% payment quota from this academic year has raised concern, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"Of the 504 seats in the first year, 254 are sold for Rs 97,000 each, according to their rankings, while the remaining 250 merit seats have a fee of Rs 43,000 which is still a significant burden on students. Despite demands from students' organisations and academics to scrap payment quota seats, there has been no positive response from the government yet," they alleged.

The AIDSO leaders said that Karnataka is the only state which responded to the demand of the students not to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.